2020 Land Rover Evoque

Low Mileage! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. This Range Rover Evoque, with its perfected styling, set the default design that most if not all vehicles within the Land Rover/Range Rover line-up were built and crafted by. This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This Range Rover Evoque is the first luxury compact SUV by Land Rover, and it has been a thorough success ever since its debut. With such a strikingdesign, a beautifully crafted interior and the more recent added amazing off road capabilities, make this Evoque truly one of the best choices for a new luxury compact SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 7,152 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Range Rover Evoque's trim level is P300 R-Dynamic SE. The R-Dynamic package gives this Land Rover a sporty new look. The SE trim includes a multitude of options such as adaptive suspension, elegant aluminum wheels, an 8 speaker stereo with an 8 inch high resolution display, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front bucket seats with electronic adjustment, selective service internet access, a heated Windsor leather steering wheel, a fixed glass 1st row sunroof and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, push button start, cruise control, voice activated dual zone front automatic climate control, an auto dimming rear view mirror, grained leather seat trim, aluminum interior panel inserts, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
