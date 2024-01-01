$29,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Preferred
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,412KM
VIN LRBFZMR47MD150293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 78,412 KM
