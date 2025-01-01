$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Acadia
AWD 4DR DENALI
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,862KM
VIN 1GKKNXLSXMZ137873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # N25078A
- Mileage 76,862 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Block Heater
