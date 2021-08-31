+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Memory Seat! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. This professional grade Sierra 1500 has the proven GMC power you expect from your truck, ensuring that every haul, every trailering experience, and every family trip is handled like a pro. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 2,503 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, a MultiPro tailgate, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0