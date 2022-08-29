$67,399+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4/ MultiPro Tailgate,Heated Wheel/Seats,Nav
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$67,399
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9241375
- Stock #: 22500A
- VIN: 1GTP9EEL8MZ150282
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 50,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't miss this great GMC! Feature-packed and decked out! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 117 point inspection! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: heated and ventilated seats, a bedliner, and power front seats. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.