2021 GMC Sierra 1500

50,102 KM

Details

$67,399

+ tax & licensing
McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

AT4/ MultiPro Tailgate,Heated Wheel/Seats,Nav

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

50,102KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9241375
  Stock #: 22500A
  • VIN: 1GTP9EEL8MZ150282

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this great GMC! Feature-packed and decked out! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 117 point inspection! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: heated and ventilated seats, a bedliner, and power front seats. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

