Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 GMC Yukon XL

102,528 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Yukon XL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Yukon XL

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

  1. 11550504
  2. 11550504
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,528KM
VIN 1GKS2GKT4MR421759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,528 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

Used 2022 GMC Canyon ELEVATION/Heated Seats,Rear Cam,HD Trailering for sale in Kipling, SK
2022 GMC Canyon ELEVATION/Heated Seats,Rear Cam,HD Trailering 34,148 KM $43,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT/Heated Wheel/Seats,Advanced Trailering Package for sale in Kipling, SK
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT/Heated Wheel/Seats,Advanced Trailering Package 88,203 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Terrain Denali/Heated Wheel/Seats,Sunroof,Adaptive Cruise for sale in Kipling, SK
2019 GMC Terrain Denali/Heated Wheel/Seats,Sunroof,Adaptive Cruise 89,466 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Yukon XL