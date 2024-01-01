$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon XL
2021 GMC Yukon XL
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,528KM
VIN 1GKS2GKT4MR421759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl Beige Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 102,528 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
