Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Canyon

34,144 KM

Details Features

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Canyon

ELEVATION/Heated Seats,Rear Cam,HD Trailering

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Canyon

ELEVATION/Heated Seats,Rear Cam,HD Trailering

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

  1. 11520342
  2. 11520342
  3. 11520342
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,144KM
VIN 1GTP6CE19N1222487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,144 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster

Mechanical

Block Heater

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT/Heated Wheel/Seats,Advanced Trailering Package for sale in Kipling, SK
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT/Heated Wheel/Seats,Advanced Trailering Package 88,201 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse for sale in Kipling, SK
2016 Buick LaCrosse 59,630 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Terrain Denali/Heated Wheel/Seats,Sunroof,Adaptive Cruise for sale in Kipling, SK
2019 GMC Terrain Denali/Heated Wheel/Seats,Sunroof,Adaptive Cruise 87,341 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Canyon