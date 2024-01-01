$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon
4WD 4dr Denali
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
Used
72,617KM
VIN 1GKS2DKT3PR444971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,617 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
2023 GMC Yukon