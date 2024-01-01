Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

15,764 KM

Details

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

EV eAWD 4dr RS w-1RS

Watch This Vehicle
12006688

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

EV eAWD 4dr RS w-1RS

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,764KM
VIN 3GNKDCRJ1RS154319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 15,764 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

Used 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128 AT4 w-Leather for sale in Kipling, SK
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128 AT4 w-Leather 36,007 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD 4WD Crew Cab 159 Denali for sale in Kipling, SK
2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD 4WD Crew Cab 159 Denali 60,077 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L FWD/ Leather,Heated Seats,Power Liftgate for sale in Kipling, SK
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L FWD/ Leather,Heated Seats,Power Liftgate 75,746 KM $35,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Blazer