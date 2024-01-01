$52,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
EV eAWD 4dr RS w-1RS
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
Used
15,764KM
VIN 3GNKDCRJ1RS154319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Mileage 15,764 KM
