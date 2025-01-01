Menu
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12,147 KM

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Work Truck

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Work Truck

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Used
12,147KM
VIN 3GCPDAEK6RG368825

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25012A
  • Mileage 12,147 KM

Mechanical

Block Heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500