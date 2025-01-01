$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147 Work Truck
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147 Work Truck
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
Used
12,147KM
VIN 3GCPDAEK6RG368825
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 25012A
- Mileage 12,147 KM
Mechanical
Block Heater
