$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147 High Country
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147 High Country
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,002KM
VIN 1GCUDJE89RZ105932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 34,002 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation 94,623 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Buick Envista FWD 4dr Sport Touring 19,475 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain Denali, Heated and Vented Seats, Sunroof 115,947 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email McMillan Motor Products Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Call Dealer
306-736-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McMillan Motor Products Inc
306-736-2518
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500