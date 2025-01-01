Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

34,002 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 High Country

Watch This Vehicle
12429270

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 High Country

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

  1. 12429270
  2. 12429270
  3. 12429270
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,002KM
VIN 1GCUDJE89RZ105932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,002 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation for sale in Kipling, SK
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation 94,623 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Envista FWD 4dr Sport Touring for sale in Kipling, SK
2024 Buick Envista FWD 4dr Sport Touring 19,475 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain Denali, Heated and Vented Seats, Sunroof for sale in Kipling, SK
2022 GMC Terrain Denali, Heated and Vented Seats, Sunroof 115,947 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500