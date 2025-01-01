Menu
2024 GMC Canyon

12,067 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab AT4X

12194095

2024 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab AT4X

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,067KM
VIN 1GTP6EEK2R1138098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,067 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Mechanical

Block Heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

2024 GMC Canyon