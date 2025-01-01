$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon
4WD Crew Cab AT4X
2024 GMC Canyon
4WD Crew Cab AT4X
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,067KM
VIN 1GTP6EEK2R1138098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,067 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Mechanical
Block Heater
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
2024 GMC Canyon