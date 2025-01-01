Menu
2024 GMC Sierra 2500

42,344 KM

$113,900

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab 159 AT4X

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab 159 AT4X

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Used
42,344KM
VIN 1GT49ZEY4RF305456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,344 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

