$113,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD 4WD Crew Cab 159 AT4X
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD 4WD Crew Cab 159 AT4X
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$113,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,344KM
VIN 1GT49ZEY4RF305456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 42,344 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT, REMOTE START, LANE KEEP ASSIST 68,650 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4dr LT 83,213 KM $69,900 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation 94,658 KM $52,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email McMillan Motor Products Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Call Dealer
306-736-XXXX(click to show)
$113,900
+ taxes & licensing
McMillan Motor Products Inc
306-736-2518
2024 GMC Sierra 2500