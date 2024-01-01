Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2011 Acura RDX

287,251 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
287,251KM
VIN 5J8TB1H54BA801638

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4987
  • Mileage 287,251 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langenburg Motors

Used 2011 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg for sale in Langenburg, SK
2011 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg 287,251 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sdn LT w-1LT for sale in Langenburg, SK
2018 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sdn LT w-1LT 112,280 KM $20,350 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Langenburg, SK
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 187,097 KM $13,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langenburg Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

Call Dealer

306-743-XXXX

(click to show)

306-743-2241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

Contact Seller
2011 Acura RDX