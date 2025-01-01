$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
235,020KM
VIN 1GNSKBE01CR309524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Stock # 24247B
- Mileage 235,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Langenburg Motors, your premier destination offers a wide selection of high-quality used vehicles that deliver exceptional value and performance. Each pre-owned vehicle on our lot is handpicked, thoroughly inspected, and reconditioned to meet our rigorous standards.
Our dedicated management team and five-star sales and support staff are here to ensure you receive the best quality and value in our vehicles, unmatched anywhere else. At Langenburg Motors, you can trust that you're getting top-notch service and expert guidance every step of the way.
We proudly serve a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba, and beyond.
No matter your situation, we guarantee financing. Whether you're new to Canada, have bad credit, no credit, are a student, or on a work permit were here to help. We work with all major financial institutions to ensure you receive the fastest approval and the lowest rate possible.
Visit us at 525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK to experience Langenburg Motors firsthand. With our NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED policy, everyone is approved, whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We guarantee approval in 15 minutes or less!
As Saskatchewans go-to Ford store with the largest selection of used cars, we also offer nationwide shipping. So, no matter where you are in Canada, Langenburg Motors is here to serve you.
Phone: +1 (866) 983-9122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Air &
Heat
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe