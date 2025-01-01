Menu
Welcome to Langenburg Motors, your premier destination offers a wide selection of high-quality used vehicles that deliver exceptional value and performance. Each pre-owned vehicle on our lot is handpicked, thoroughly inspected, and reconditioned to meet our rigorous standards.

Our dedicated management team and five-star sales and support staff are here to ensure you receive the best quality and value in our vehicles, unmatched anywhere else. At Langenburg Motors, you can trust that youre getting top-notch service and expert guidance every step of the way.

We proudly serve a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba, and beyond.

No matter your situation, we guarantee financing. Whether youre new to Canada, have bad credit, no credit, are a student, or on a work permit were here to help. We work with all major financial institutions to ensure you receive the fastest approval and the lowest rate possible.

Visit us at 525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK to experience Langenburg Motors firsthand. With our NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED policy, everyone is approved, whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We guarantee approval in 15 minutes or less!

As Saskatchewans go-to Ford store with the largest selection of used cars, we also offer nationwide shipping. So, no matter where you are in Canada, Langenburg Motors is here to serve you.
Phone: +1 (866) 983-9122

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

235,020 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12942857

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,020KM
VIN 1GNSKBE01CR309524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 24247B
  • Mileage 235,020 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Air &
Heat
Requires Subscription

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe