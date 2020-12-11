2012 Dodge Journey

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr express open/close sunroof
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
28X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
BLACK/PEARL LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: engine oil cooler trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring
