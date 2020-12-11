Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

143,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6353684
  Stock #: 20048C
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG2CT147667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20048C
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr express open/close sunroof
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
White
Knee Air Bag
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
28X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
BLACK/PEARL LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: engine oil cooler trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring

