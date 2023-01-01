$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2013 Ford Edge
2013 Ford Edge
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
222,960KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10333896
- Stock #: 23024B
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC5DBB60496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23024B
- Mileage 222,960 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langenburg Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0