Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2015 Ford Escape

187,097 KM

Details Description Features

$13,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

Contact Seller

$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,097KM
VIN 1FMCU9J93FUB14395

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 187,097 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langenburg Motors

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box for sale in Langenburg, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box 66,456 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Langenburg, SK
2015 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 222,690 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Langenburg, SK
2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 26,209 KM $50,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langenburg Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

Call Dealer

306-743-XXXX

(click to show)

306-743-2241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape