Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2016 Ford Edge

143,344 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

  1. 11373200
  2. 11373200
  3. 11373200
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,344KM
VIN 2FMPK4J95GBC32451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 143,344 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langenburg Motors

Used 2022 Ford F-350 for sale in Langenburg, SK
2022 Ford F-350 27,320 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 for sale in Langenburg, SK
2023 Ford F-150 68,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X5 XDrive40i - HEATED & COOLED MASSAGING SEATS | B/T for sale in Langenburg, SK
2021 BMW X5 XDrive40i - HEATED & COOLED MASSAGING SEATS | B/T 100,847 KM $62,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langenburg Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

Call Dealer

306-743-XXXX

(click to show)

306-743-2241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge