+ taxes & licensing
306-743-2241
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
+ taxes & licensing
See Dealer Website for Details. 2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 145.0 in. WB
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0