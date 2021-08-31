Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

146,620 KM

Details Description

$32,896

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,896

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 145.0 in. WB

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 145.0 in. WB

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

Contact Seller

$32,896

+ taxes & licensing

146,620KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8056942
  • Stock #: 20000B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF1GFA79791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,620 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details. 2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 145.0 in. WB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langenburg Motors

2011 RAM 2500 Laramie
 187,098 KM
$46,497 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 24,464 KM
$62,456 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Rebel
 157,276 KM
$31,321 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

Call Dealer

306-743-XXXX

(click to show)

306-743-2241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory