Menu
Account
Sign In
.

2017 Ford Edge

106,637 KM

Details Description Features

$399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

  1. 10932593
  2. 10932593
  3. 10932593
  4. 10932593
  5. 10932593
  6. 10932593
  7. 10932593
  8. 10932593
  9. 10932593
  10. 10932593
  11. 10932593
  12. 10932593
  13. 10932593
  14. 10932593
  15. 10932593
  16. 10932593
Contact Seller

$399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,637KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J81HBB95357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 106,637 KM

Vehicle Description

.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langenburg Motors

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 for sale in Langenburg, SK
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 36,113 KM $90,399 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-350 Lariat for sale in Langenburg, SK
2019 Ford F-350 Lariat 70,838 KM $79,399 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Langenburg, SK
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 50,757 KM $57,629 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langenburg Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

Call Dealer

306-743-XXXX

(click to show)

306-743-2241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$399

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge