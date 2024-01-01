$399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
2017 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$399
+ taxes & licensing
106,637KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4J81HBB95357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 106,637 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Langenburg Motors
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 36,113 KM $90,399 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Lariat 70,838 KM $79,399 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 50,757 KM $57,629 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Langenburg Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
Call Dealer
306-743-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$399
+ taxes & licensing
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2017 Ford Edge