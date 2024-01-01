Menu
2017 Ford Edge

174,000 KM

Details

$399

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

  1. 11277371
  2. 11277371
$399

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J88HBC05642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 20024A
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

$399

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

2017 Ford Edge