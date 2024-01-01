$399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
2017 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$399
+ taxes & licensing
174,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4J88HBC05642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 20024A
- Mileage 174,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Langenburg Motors
2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 80,600 KM $37,899 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 62,000 KM $37,399 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD 132,550 KM $28,899 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Langenburg Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
Call Dealer
306-743-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$399
+ taxes & licensing
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2017 Ford Edge