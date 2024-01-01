$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,138KM
VIN 1FTFW1EGXHKC56781
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CBCCARCON387A
- Mileage 137,138 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
