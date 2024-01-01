Menu
See Dealer Website for Details.

2017 Ford F-150

137,138 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,138KM
VIN 1FTFW1EGXHKC56781

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CBCCARCON387A
  • Mileage 137,138 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-XXXX

306-743-2241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

2017 Ford F-150