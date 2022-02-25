$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
101,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8439129
- Stock #: 22015A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BTXHEE15934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22015A
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Used
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langenburg Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0