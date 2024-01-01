Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2018 Chevrolet Impala

112,280 KM

Details Description Features

$20,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn LT w-1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn LT w-1LT

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

Contact Seller

$20,350

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,280KM
VIN 2G1105S31J9170893

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 112,280 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Air &
Heat
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langenburg Motors

Used 2011 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg for sale in Langenburg, SK
2011 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg 287,251 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sdn LT w-1LT for sale in Langenburg, SK
2018 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sdn LT w-1LT 112,280 KM $20,350 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Langenburg, SK
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 187,097 KM $13,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langenburg Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

Call Dealer

306-743-XXXX

(click to show)

306-743-2241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,350

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Impala