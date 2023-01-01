Menu
2020 Ford F-150

42,333 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10380951
  • Stock #: 20062B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E47LKE52045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,333 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD F-150 4X4 SUPERCREW XLT SERIES
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
157 WHEELBASE
MAGNETIC EXTERIOR
BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS 40/CONSOLE/40 INTERIOR
FOG LAMPS
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
HALOGEN HEADLAMPS
PICKUP BOX TIE-DOWN HOOKS
REAR PRIVACY GLASS, TOW HOOKS
REMOVABLE TAILGATE W/LOCK
TOW HOOKS
SATELLITE RADIO CAPABILITY
AUTO START/STOP
EASY FUEL
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
FORDPASS CONNECT
PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKE
REAR VIEW CAMERA
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
SYNC 3
BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
REAR DEFROST
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
SKID PLATES
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BOXLINER SPRAY-IN and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

