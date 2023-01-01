$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
42,333KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10380951
- Stock #: 20062B
- VIN: 1FTFW1E47LKE52045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,333 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
157 WHEELBASE
MAGNETIC EXTERIOR
BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS 40/CONSOLE/40 INTERIOR
FOG LAMPS
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
HALOGEN HEADLAMPS
PICKUP BOX TIE-DOWN HOOKS
REAR PRIVACY GLASS, TOW HOOKS
REMOVABLE TAILGATE W/LOCK
TOW HOOKS
SATELLITE RADIO CAPABILITY
AUTO START/STOP
EASY FUEL
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
FORDPASS CONNECT
PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKE
REAR VIEW CAMERA
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
SYNC 3
BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
REAR DEFROST
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
SKID PLATES
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BOXLINER SPRAY-IN and more!
