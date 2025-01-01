Menu
2021 Mazda CX-3

107,920 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto AWD

2021 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto AWD

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,920KM
VIN JM1DKFC75M1508567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 25023A
  • Mileage 107,920 KM

Vehicle Description


Certified. Certification Program Details:

1. Buy with confidence

2. 160+ point inspection

3. Oil change and tire rotation with every purchase

4. Vehicle history report free of charge

5. Live Market Pricing evaluation

6. All Trades Welcome


What is Live Market Pricing?

Prairie One Motor Group, we've changed the way we sell new and pre-owned vehicles with Live Market Pricing. Buying a vehicle can be stressful. Negotiations, trade value, hidden fees and the time a purchase takes is enough to make anyone nervous.


How does a customer know if they are getting a good deal or not?


How do dealerships like us even set prices?


In today's customer-centric, tech-savvy world, where is the transparency in the car buying process?


We want to make your vehicle purchasing experience stress-free, simple, enjoyable and transparent. So we've made the struggle of negotiating a thing of the past!


No More Stressful Negotiations!


Purchasing your next vehicle shouldn't feel like a battle. Our team does not want you to go home wondering if you could have gotten a better deal or not. So, we are offering you the best deal possible, the fair value, with Live Market Pricing.


How Does Live Market Pricing Work?

With Live Market Pricing, our team checks the fair value of our vehicles every day, comparing equally-equipped vehicles in a 300 kilometer radius of our market area. Then, we update our inventory prices in real-time to reflect the current market price.

This allows us to price our vehicles in our market area fairly while passing the savings onto you. With our Live Market Pricing system, you can rest assured that you're getting the most competitive price around town.

These real-time results offer fair pricing for you, the customer, and eliminates the need for negotiations. Prairie One Motor Group Live Market Pricing ensures:

- No pricing games

- No stressful negotiations or pressure situations

- No mark-up to mark-down gimmicks

- No hassling

- No haggling

- No more guessing



Why buy your next vehicle from us?


We provide an excellent assortment of vehicles. You can find up to 300 new and pre-owned vehicles here at any given time! Hand picking only the best, low mileage and cleanest vehicles in our area.


We provide an assortment of leasing and financing options to fit your needs. We have multiple lending partners to provide you with the best finance rates, lease rates and terms available. We want to get you approved and driving!


CARFAX Reports are provided with all pre-owned vehicles. We are transparent and upfront with all vehicle disclosure to ensure you piece of mind with your vehicle purchase. No surprises here!


SAFETY FIRST! All vehicles undergo a rigorous and detailed mechanical safety inspection by our Certified Technicians. The safety of you and your family are paramount to us so you can be sure that your vehicle will meet all of our high standards before you leave with it.


Prairie One Motor Group proudly serves a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba and beyond.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

2021 Mazda CX-3