See Dealer Website for Details.

2022 Ford EcoSport

29,161 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD

2022 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,161KM
VIN MAJ6S3GL4NC475300

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24134A
  • Mileage 29,161 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

2022 Ford EcoSport