$31,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD
2022 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,161KM
VIN MAJ6S3GL4NC475300
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24134A
- Mileage 29,161 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2022 Ford EcoSport