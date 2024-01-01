$69,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Expedition
Limited 4X4
2022 Ford Expedition
Limited 4X4
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,606KM
VIN 1FMJU2AT6NEA12561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 24220A
- Mileage 57,606 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Air &
Heat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
Call Dealer
306-743-XXXX(click to show)
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2022 Ford Expedition