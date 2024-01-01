$32,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,689KM
VIN 3GKALTEV7NL174292
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 24224A
- Mileage 67,689 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
