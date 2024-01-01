Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2022 GMC Terrain

67,689 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

  1. 11524449
  2. 11524449
  3. 11524449
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,689KM
VIN 3GKALTEV7NL174292

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 24224A
  • Mileage 67,689 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langenburg Motors

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Langenburg, SK
2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 80,600 KM $39,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD for sale in Langenburg, SK
2022 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD 29,161 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD for sale in Langenburg, SK
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD 32,982 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langenburg Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

Call Dealer

306-743-XXXX

(click to show)

306-743-2241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain