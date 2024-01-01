Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2023 Ford Expedition

26,943 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Expedition

XLT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Expedition

XLT 4X4

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

  1. 11577667
  2. 11577667
  3. 11577667
  4. 11577667
  5. 11577667
  6. 11577667
  7. 11577667
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,943KM
VIN 1FMJU1J82PEA22187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,943 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
MP3 Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Air &
Heat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langenburg Motors

Used 2022 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE for sale in Langenburg, SK
2022 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE 67,689 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Langenburg, SK
2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 80,600 KM $39,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD for sale in Langenburg, SK
2022 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD 29,161 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langenburg Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

Call Dealer

306-743-XXXX

(click to show)

306-743-2241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Expedition