2023 Ford Expedition
XLT 4X4
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
Used
26,943KM
VIN 1FMJU1J82PEA22187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,943 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
MP3 Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Air &
Heat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2023 Ford Expedition