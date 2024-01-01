$47,240+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS 4X4
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS 4X4
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$47,240
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FMCR9C62RRE68988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 24115A
- Mileage 13 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Langenburg Motors, your premier destination for new Ford vehicles in Langenburg As Langenburg's most dependable new car dealership, we're committed to delivering an unparalleled car buying experience with the highest level of excellence
Our unique management and five-star sales and support team are dedicated to ensuring that you receive the best quality and value in our vehicles, unmatched anywhere else. With Langenburg Motors, you can trust that you're getting top-notch service and expert guidance every step of the way.
Langenburg Motors proudly serves a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba and beyond.
No matter your situation, we guarantee that we can get you financed. Whether you're new to Canada, have bad credit, are a student, have no credit, or are on a work permit, we're here to help. We work with all major financial institutions to ensure you receive the fastest approval and the lowest rate possible.
Visit us at 525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK to experience Langenburg Motors for yourself. With our NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED policy, everyone is approved, including those with good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We guarantee approval in 15 minutes or less!
As Saskatchewan's go-to Ford store and largest used car selection, we also offer nationwide shipping, so location is no issue. Wherever you are in Canada, Langenburg Motors is here to serve you.
Nick - 1-306-496-8100
Graham - 1-306-852-7296
Sam - 639**994**4532
Our unique management and five-star sales and support team are dedicated to ensuring that you receive the best quality and value in our vehicles, unmatched anywhere else. With Langenburg Motors, you can trust that you're getting top-notch service and expert guidance every step of the way.
Langenburg Motors proudly serves a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba and beyond.
No matter your situation, we guarantee that we can get you financed. Whether you're new to Canada, have bad credit, are a student, have no credit, or are on a work permit, we're here to help. We work with all major financial institutions to ensure you receive the fastest approval and the lowest rate possible.
Visit us at 525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK to experience Langenburg Motors for yourself. With our NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED policy, everyone is approved, including those with good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We guarantee approval in 15 minutes or less!
As Saskatchewan's go-to Ford store and largest used car selection, we also offer nationwide shipping, so location is no issue. Wherever you are in Canada, Langenburg Motors is here to serve you.
Nick - 1-306-496-8100
Graham - 1-306-852-7296
Sam - 639**994**4532
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Seating
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Langenburg Motors
2018 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sdn LT w-1LT 112,280 KM $20,350 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Expedition Limited 4X4 57,606 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 137,138 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Langenburg Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
Call Dealer
306-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,240
+ taxes & licensing
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2024 Ford Bronco Sport