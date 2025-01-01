$113,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford F-250
Crew Cab Lariat 160WB F25V
2024 Ford F-250
Crew Cab Lariat 160WB F25V
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$113,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5KM
VIN 1FT8W2BT1REF53406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 5 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified. Certification Program Details:
1. Buy with confidence
2. 160+ point inspection
3. Oil change and tire rotation with every purchase
4. Vehicle history report free of charge
5. Live Market Pricing evaluation
6. All Trades Welcome
What is Live Market Pricing?
Prairie One Motor Group, we've changed the way we sell new and pre-owned vehicles with Live Market Pricing. Buying a vehicle can be stressful. Negotiations, trade value, hidden fees and the time a purchase takes is enough to make anyone nervous.
How does a customer know if they are getting a good deal or not?
How do dealerships like us even set prices?
In today's customer-centric, tech-savvy world, where is the transparency in the car buying process?
We want to make your vehicle purchasing experience stress-free, simple, enjoyable and transparent. So we've made the struggle of negotiating a thing of the past!
No More Stressful Negotiations!
Purchasing your next vehicle shouldn't feel like a battle. Our team does not want you to go home wondering if you could have gotten a better deal or not. So, we are offering you the best deal possible, the fair value, with Live Market Pricing.
How Does Live Market Pricing Work?
With Live Market Pricing, our team checks the fair value of our vehicles every day, comparing equally-equipped vehicles in a 300 kilometer radius of our market area. Then, we update our inventory prices in real-time to reflect the current market price.
This allows us to price our vehicles in our market area fairly while passing the savings onto you. With our Live Market Pricing system, you can rest assured that you're getting the most competitive price around town.
These real-time results offer fair pricing for you, the customer, and eliminates the need for negotiations. Prairie One Motor Group Live Market Pricing ensures:
- No pricing games
- No stressful negotiations or pressure situations
- No mark-up to mark-down gimmicks
- No hassling
- No haggling
- No more guessing
Why buy your next vehicle from us?
We provide an excellent assortment of vehicles. You can find up to 300 new and pre-owned vehicles here at any given time! Hand picking only the best, low mileage and cleanest vehicles in our area.
We provide an assortment of leasing and financing options to fit your needs. We have multiple lending partners to provide you with the best finance rates, lease rates and terms available. We want to get you approved and driving!
CARFAX Reports are provided with all pre-owned vehicles. We are transparent and upfront with all vehicle disclosure to ensure you piece of mind with your vehicle purchase. No surprises here!
SAFETY FIRST! All vehicles undergo a rigorous and detailed mechanical safety inspection by our Certified Technicians. The safety of you and your family are paramount to us so you can be sure that your vehicle will meet all of our high standards before you leave with it.
Prairie One Motor Group proudly serves a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba and beyond.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bench Seating
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
MP3 Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Connection
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Langenburg Motors
2023 Ford Escape Active AWD 38,558 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 141,228 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda Accord Sedan Sport CVT 75,408 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Langenburg Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
Call Dealer
306-743-XXXX(click to show)
$113,994
+ taxes & licensing
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2024 Ford F-250