$42,985+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Bronco
Sport Big Bend
2025 Ford Bronco
Sport Big Bend
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$42,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55KM
VIN 3FMCR9BN2SRE40672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 55 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
$42,985
+ taxes & licensing>
Langenburg Motors
306-743-2241
2025 Ford Bronco