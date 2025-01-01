$51,440+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$51,440
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,509KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH0S5113965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25092A
- Mileage 2,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Langenburg Motors, your premier destination for new Ford vehicles in Langenburg.
Our dedicated management team and five-star sales and support staff are here to ensure you receive the best quality and value in our vehicles, unmatched anywhere else. At Langenburg Motors, you can trust that you're getting top-notch service and expert guidance every step of the way.
We proudly serve a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba, and beyond.
No matter your situation, we guarantee financing. Whether you're new to Canada, have bad credit, no credit, are a student, or on a work permit were here to help. We work with all major financial institutions to ensure you receive the fastest approval and the lowest rate possible.
Visit us at 525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK to experience Langenburg Motors firsthand. With our NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED policy, everyone is approved, whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We guarantee approval in 15 minutes or less!
As Saskatchewans go-to Ford store with the largest selection of new and used cars, we also offer nationwide shipping. So, no matter where you are in Canada, Langenburg Motors is here to serve you.
Phone: +1 (866) 983-9122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
