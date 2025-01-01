Menu
Welcome to Langenburg Motors, your premier destination for new Ford vehicles in Langenburg. As the most dependable new car dealership in the area, were committed to delivering an unparalleled car-buying experience with the highest level of excellence.

Our dedicated management team and five-star sales and support staff are here to ensure you receive the best quality and value in our vehicles, unmatched anywhere else. At Langenburg Motors, you can trust that youre getting top-notch service and expert guidance every step of the way.

We proudly serve a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba, and beyond.

No matter your situation, we guarantee financing. Whether youre new to Canada, have bad credit, no credit, are a student, or on a work permit were here to help. We work with all major financial institutions to ensure you receive the fastest approval and the lowest rate possible.

Visit us at 525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK to experience Langenburg Motors firsthand. With our NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED policy, everyone is approved, whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We guarantee approval in 15 minutes or less!

As Saskatchewans go-to Ford store with the largest selection of new and used cars, we also offer nationwide shipping. So, no matter where you are in Canada, Langenburg Motors is here to serve you.
Phone: +1 (866) 983-9122

2025 Ford Mustang

2,509 KM

$51,440

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

13133070

2025 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$51,440

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,509KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH0S5113965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25092A
  • Mileage 2,509 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

$51,440

+ taxes & licensing>

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

2025 Ford Mustang