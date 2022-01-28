Menu
2019 Ford F-150

93,740 KM

$44,796

+ tax & licensing
$44,796

+ taxes & licensing

Lloydminster Hyundai

306-825-0707

XL

Location

Lloydminster Hyundai

2205 50th Ave, Lloydminster, SK S9V 1Z7

306-825-0707

93,740KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8224566
  Stock #: P1514
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP2KKE26554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1514
  • Mileage 93,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Lloydminster Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lloydminster Hyundai is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Ford F-150 XL's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2022/2/1

Vehicle Features

Compass
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: manual adjuster
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1680# Maximum Payload
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
Wheels: 17 Silver Styled Steel
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
GVWR: 2948kg (6500 lb) Payload Package
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Lloydminster Hyundai

Lloydminster Hyundai

2205 50th Ave, Lloydminster, SK S9V 1Z7

