$44,796+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-825-0707
2019 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Lloydminster Hyundai
2205 50th Ave, Lloydminster, SK S9V 1Z7
306-825-0707
$44,796
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8224566
- Stock #: P1514
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP2KKE26554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1514
- Mileage 93,740 KM
Vehicle Description
Lloydminster Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lloydminster Hyundai is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Ford F-150 XL's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2022/2/1
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lloydminster Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.