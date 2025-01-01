Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

46,678 KM

Details Description

12779381

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

Used
46,678KM
VIN 2G1FK1EJ3A9225265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # C2425B
  • Mileage 46,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Coupe will make your pulse race in Yellow! Powered by a 6.2 Litre V8 offering 400hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission designed to jet you to 60mph in seconds. This coupe delivers an exhilarating ride and rewards you with nearly approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway while showing off fog lamps, great-looking SS exclusive alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler to enhance the sporty athletic exterior. Our 2SS trim will take you back to your youth or help you draw the path for the person you will become. Luxurious leather seating, heated front seats, a premium sound system, and more are waiting for you in this solid-performing muscle car! You'll fall in love with the high-tech safety equipment on our Chevrolet. Ultrasonic rear parking assist, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a fleet of airbags will keep you secure. So don't wait any longer and take this 2SS Camaro Coupe home! Get down here and take home the car of your dreams! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

