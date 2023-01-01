$45,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
306-661-7686
2011 Chevrolet Corvette
2011 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
499,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10219413
- Stock #: MILT
- VIN: 1G1YG3DW5B5112337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # MILT
- Mileage 499,500 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0