2011 Chevrolet Corvette

499,500 KM

$45,500

+ tax & licensing
$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2011 Chevrolet Corvette

2011 Chevrolet Corvette

2011 Chevrolet Corvette

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

499,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10219413
  • Stock #: MILT
  • VIN: 1G1YG3DW5B5112337

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # MILT
  • Mileage 499,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

