2011 Chevrolet Corvette

$45,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10219413

10219413 Stock #: MILT

MILT VIN: 1G1YG3DW5B5112337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # MILT

Mileage 499,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.