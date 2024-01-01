$14,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
223,740KM
Used
VIN 3GCPKREAXBG389808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 223,740 KM
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500