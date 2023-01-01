$10,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-661-7686
2012 Chrysler 200
Limited
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9470595
- Stock #: 2023-013A
- VIN: 1C3CCBCG9CN244198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited Sedan struts its stuff in Black Clear Coat! Powered by a 3.6 Litre Pentastar V6 that produces 283hp tied to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan provides crisp shifts and plenty of passing power, plus scores approximately 7.6L 100km on the road. In addition to the smooth body lines and polished wheels, you will enjoy superior night vision with the halogen projector headlamps. Inside this 200 Limited, enjoy ambient lighting from the cabin, a premium sound system with steering wheel controls, and heated front seats. Getting to your destination in style, grace, and comfort is easier with a remote start system, leather-trimmed seating, and a touchscreen display with Uconnect that offers Bluetooth streaming and auto temp controls. Combined with the stability control, Chrysler helps you navigate life for yourself safely thanks to ABS, airbags, traction stability control, and a solid build. Enjoy this highly-rated 200 Limited sedan! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.