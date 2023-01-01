Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

145,000 KM

Details Description

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9470595
  Stock #: 2023-013A
  VIN: 1C3CCBG9CN244198

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited Sedan struts its stuff in Black Clear Coat! Powered by a 3.6 Litre Pentastar V6 that produces 283hp tied to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan provides crisp shifts and plenty of passing power, plus scores approximately 7.6L 100km on the road. In addition to the smooth body lines and polished wheels, you will enjoy superior night vision with the halogen projector headlamps. Inside this 200 Limited, enjoy ambient lighting from the cabin, a premium sound system with steering wheel controls, and heated front seats. Getting to your destination in style, grace, and comfort is easier with a remote start system, leather-trimmed seating, and a touchscreen display with Uconnect that offers Bluetooth streaming and auto temp controls. Combined with the stability control, Chrysler helps you navigate life for yourself safely thanks to ABS, airbags, traction stability control, and a solid build. Enjoy this highly-rated 200 Limited sedan!

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

