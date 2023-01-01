$15,000+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$15,000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2023-112A
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Shown in a Black Clear Coat exterior finish, our 2012 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4X4 is ready for your lifestyle! Powered by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that provides 390hp tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for effortless hauling power. This Four Wheel Drive combination offers exceptional towing capability and returns approximately 16.8L 100km on the road. This is ideal for smaller loads up to 1,500lbs. Outside you will enjoy the removable tailgate, HD shocks, and power-heated side-view mirrors that fold away that set the tone for one rugged working machine. Inside our Sport, you will see a practical set-up that allows this Sport to seat up to six with the full rear bench. Flip the center seat back forward, and you have your storage area or workstation to simplify your busy life. In addition to the comfortable seating, you have an AM FM CD Media center with a massive touchscreen that offers a 30GB hard drive plus an auxiliary jack for your audio player. Easy-to-use controls, a bright dome light, and automatic headlamps are included for your convenience. RAM has your safety covered with ABS, stability control, a 7-Pin wiring harness for your trailing needs up to 10,000 pounds, supplemental airbags, and automatic headlamps. So step up to this great-looking 1500 Sport that is ready for you! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
