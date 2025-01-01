$4,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$4,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
279,436KM
VIN 1G11B5SA8DF229846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 64
- Mileage 279,436 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS 279,436 KM $4,998 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ 26,354 KM $75,699 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS 23,640 KM $32,699 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
Call Dealer
306-661-XXXX(click to show)
$4,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
306-661-7686
2013 Chevrolet Malibu