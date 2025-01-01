Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

279,436 KM

Details

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12895913

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

  1. 12895913
  2. 12895913
  3. 12895913
  4. 12895913
  5. 12895913
  6. 12895913
  7. 12895913
  8. 12895913
  9. 12895913
  10. 12895913
  11. 12895913
  12. 12895913
  13. 12895913
  14. 12895913
  15. 12895913
  16. 12895913
  17. 12895913
Contact Seller

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
279,436KM
VIN 1G11B5SA8DF229846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 64
  • Mileage 279,436 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS 279,436 KM $4,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ 26,354 KM $75,699 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS 23,640 KM $32,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

Call Dealer

306-661-XXXX

(click to show)

306-661-7686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2013 Chevrolet Malibu