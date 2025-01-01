$15,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2013 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,818KM
VIN 1C6RR7GT8DS508949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 146,818 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn 146,818 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 225,002 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 31,772 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
Call Dealer
306-661-XXXX(click to show)
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
306-661-7686
2013 RAM 1500