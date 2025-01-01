$25,699+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ w/1LZ
Location
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
$25,699
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,173KM
VIN 3GCUKSEJ7EG423881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2025124A
- Mileage 135,173 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500