2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

135,173 KM

Details

$25,699

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12924662

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

Used
135,173KM
VIN 3GCUKSEJ7EG423881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2025124A
  • Mileage 135,173 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

