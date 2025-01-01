Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Dodge Journey

191,421 KM

Details

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12632940

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

  1. 12632940
  2. 12632940
  3. 12632940
  4. 12632940
  5. 12632940
  6. 12632940
  7. 12632940
  8. 12632940
  9. 12632940
  10. 12632940
  11. 12632940
  12. 12632940
  13. 12632940
  14. 12632940
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,421KM
VIN 3C4PDCCGXET232922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 191,421 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Used 2023 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2023 GMC Terrain SLE 10,587 KM $34,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 72,375 KM $43,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 225,002 KM $18,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

Call Dealer

306-661-XXXX

(click to show)

306-661-7686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2014 Dodge Journey