2015 Chevrolet Equinox

196,350 KM

$10,699

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12426726

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

$10,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,350KM
VIN 2GNFLFEKXF6136786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 196,350 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

$10,699

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2015 Chevrolet Equinox