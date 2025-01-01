Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

224,546 KM

Details

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12542096

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

  1. 12542096
  2. 12542096
  3. 12542096
Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,546KM
VIN 3GCUKREC8FG489724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2025055A
  • Mileage 224,546 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer Premier for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2021 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 31,772 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 17,035 KM $67,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 128,101 KM $19,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

Call Dealer

306-661-XXXX

(click to show)

306-661-7686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500