$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

  • 158,900KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5132960
  • Stock #: 2020-066A
  • VIN: 1GC0KVEG2FZ535199
Exterior Colour
Silver
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek features a great selection of both new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs. Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Maple Creek. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This 4X4 pickup has 158,900 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.murraymaplecreek.ca/FinancePreQualForm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of *$171.86* with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. We're proud to offer a large inventory quality pre-owned Chevrolet, Buick and GMC and other brands too! We understand that you want options when it comes to finding the right deal to fit your budget. Come see us if you cannot find what you're looking for, we'll get it for you! o~o

