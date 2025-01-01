Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Edge

139,865 KM

Details

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
12431920

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

  1. 12431920
  2. 12431920
  3. 12431920
  4. 12431920
  5. 12431920
  6. 12431920
  7. 12431920
  8. 12431920
  9. 12431920
  10. 12431920
  11. 12431920
  12. 12431920
  13. 12431920
Contact Seller

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,865KM
VIN 2FMPK4K83FBB29565

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,865 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 45,808 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2007 Chevrolet Corvette 92,700 KM $31,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Maple Creek, SK
2018 GMC Acadia SLT 212,631 KM $17,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

Call Dealer

306-661-XXXX

(click to show)

306-661-7686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

306-661-7686

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Edge