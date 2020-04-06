102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0
306-661-7686
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek features a great selection of both new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs. This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Maple Creek. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 112,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7YT7FS756093. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.murraymaplecreek.ca/FinancePreQualForm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of *$228.39* with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. We're proud to offer a large inventory quality pre-owned Chevrolet, Buick and GMC and other brands too! We understand that you want options when it comes to finding the right deal to fit your budget. Come see us if you cannot find what you're looking for, we'll get it for you! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0