Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

306-661-7686

  1. 4856391
  2. 4856391
  3. 4856391
  4. 4856391
  5. 4856391
  6. 4856391
  7. 4856391
  8. 4856391
  9. 4856391
  10. 4856391
  11. 4856391
  12. 4856391
  13. 4856391
  14. 4856391
  15. 4856391
  16. 4856391
  17. 4856391
  18. 4856391
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4856391
  • Stock #: 2020-063A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT7FS756093
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek features a great selection of both new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs. This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Maple Creek. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 112,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7YT7FS756093. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.murraymaplecreek.ca/FinancePreQualForm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of *$228.39* with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. We're proud to offer a large inventory quality pre-owned Chevrolet, Buick and GMC and other brands too! We understand that you want options when it comes to finding the right deal to fit your budget. Come see us if you cannot find what you're looking for, we'll get it for you! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

2015 RAM 1500 Rebel
 112,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 29,000 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 132,000 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC Maple Creek

102 Heritage Ave, Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-661-XXXX

(click to show)

306-661-7686

Send A Message